Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 2.03. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. The company had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $535,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after buying an additional 1,639,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after buying an additional 934,594 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after buying an additional 911,948 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,832,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.