Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Cut to $320.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.40.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $282.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.67. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $228.01 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

