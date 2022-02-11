Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,806. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 94.17. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 615.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,521 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

