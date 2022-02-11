Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

NYSE LADR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 30,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,806. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 615.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 30,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

