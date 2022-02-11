Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,320 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Lam Research worth $587,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 44,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $594.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.04. The company has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $501.67 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

