Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.42. Lamb Weston also reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $66.85. 45,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,867. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 277,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,846,000 after buying an additional 76,376 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after buying an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

