Lamden Hits Market Capitalization of $9.85 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $9.85 million and approximately $605,582.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

