Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lamprell (LON:LAM) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($1.01) price target on the stock.

Shares of LAM stock opened at GBX 32.30 ($0.44) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £133.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. Lamprell has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.46 ($1.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.72.

About Lamprell

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

