Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lamprell (LON:LAM) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($1.01) price target on the stock.
Shares of LAM stock opened at GBX 32.30 ($0.44) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £133.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. Lamprell has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.46 ($1.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.72.
About Lamprell
