Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Lantronix updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.320-$0.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. 29,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,876. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.75 million, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $4,970,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $100,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lantronix by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantronix by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantronix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

