Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Sold by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP reduced its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 848,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,935 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $17,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Leslie’s by 73.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,738,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after buying an additional 735,155 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth about $3,081,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 40.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 180.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 35,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth about $26,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LESL stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

