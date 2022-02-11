Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Insider Sells $682,368.00 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,966. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Several research firms have commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,308 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 365,527 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 40,878 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,646 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

