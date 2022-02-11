Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Position Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,107 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Liberty Global by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,581,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA opened at $28.27 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

