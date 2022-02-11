LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading Down 0.2%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25,500.00 and last traded at $25,500.00. 8 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25,550.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25,653.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24,880.31. The stock has a market cap of $459 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.51.

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $342.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter.

LICT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of broadband, voice and video services. It offers non regulated services like broadband and voice services, hosted voice services, cellular backhaul and other data transport services, and subscription video and traditional regulated services like local network services and network access services.

