Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.10. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 8,067 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $78,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,530. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

