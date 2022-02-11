Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.23 million, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Limbach has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 20,163 shares of company stock worth $150,866 over the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 33.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limbach (LMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.