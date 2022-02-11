Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Shares of LECO opened at $126.89 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LECO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.