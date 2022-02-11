Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.55-11.85 EPS.

LIN stock traded down $14.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.73. 2,209,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.33. Linde has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

