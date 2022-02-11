Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.55-11.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.13.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $14.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.73. 2,209,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.33. Linde has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

