Liquity (LQTY) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $2.84 or 0.00006529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $46.08 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.23 or 0.07113666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,585.99 or 1.00139925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00050112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,218,012 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

