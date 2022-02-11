Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $298.76, but opened at $314.41. Lithia Motors shares last traded at $310.40, with a volume of 2,770 shares changing hands.

The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.71.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after purchasing an additional 718,639 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,806,000 after purchasing an additional 359,430 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,804,000 after purchasing an additional 264,771 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.37 and its 200-day moving average is $318.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

About Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

