Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.70) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.85) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 53.41 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £37.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.78. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 36.27 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 56 ($0.76).

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($91,910.26).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

