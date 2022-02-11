Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $397.75

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $397.75 and last traded at $396.28, with a volume of 4755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 25,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

