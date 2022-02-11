Loews (NYSE:L) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Loews (NYSE:L) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

L opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,741,000 after buying an additional 242,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,264,000 after buying an additional 55,452 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $185,892,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Loews by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,024,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,308,000 after purchasing an additional 152,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,518,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

