Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) Short Interest Update

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.75. 25,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,642. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $9.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

