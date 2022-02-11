Lookers (LON:LOOK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.93

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.93 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 98.50 ($1.33). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.33), with a volume of 1,037,961 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lookers from GBX 105 ($1.42) to GBX 110 ($1.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £388.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.14.

In related news, insider Victoria Mitchell bought 14,446 shares of Lookers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,378.68 ($11,330.20).

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

