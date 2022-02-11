Loop Capital Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $196.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.69.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $145.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average is $149.59.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,744,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 461,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,403,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 87,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

