LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 3.5%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 3,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 236,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a market cap of $993.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.
LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
