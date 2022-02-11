LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 3.5%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 3,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 236,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a market cap of $993.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 7,212.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

