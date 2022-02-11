LunchMoney (LMY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $303,564.24 and approximately $1.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00040327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00103256 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “



