Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $80.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.74.

Lyft stock opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.89. Lyft has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 33,267 shares of company stock worth $1,388,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its position in Lyft by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,168 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Lyft by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 167,509 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,777 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lyft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,490 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

