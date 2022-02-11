Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 3,929 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 7.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Barclays started coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.81.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.