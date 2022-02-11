Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of JBGS opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -163.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

