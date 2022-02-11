Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Clovis Oncology worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 67.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 146,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1,088.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 331,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 303,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth $998,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 8.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.69. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $9.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.