Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 48,852 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 6,664.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,852 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,767,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 600,337 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 152,449 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWBI opened at $17.36 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $838.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

