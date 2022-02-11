Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 7,505 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

In related news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $35.40 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

