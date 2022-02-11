MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) is Great Point Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Great Point Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 378,495 shares during the quarter. MacroGenics makes up 4.9% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $20,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MacroGenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MGNX opened at $11.49 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MGNX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

