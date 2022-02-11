Mairs & Power Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 81.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,150 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in NVE were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 598,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NVE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVE by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after buying an additional 30,529 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVE by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 37,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

NVE stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $276.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.86%.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

