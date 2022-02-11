Mairs & Power Inc. Purchases 13,252 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hub Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.36.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

