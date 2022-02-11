Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 1,940 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 54.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 641.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after buying an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 697.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Zoetis by 104.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after buying an additional 1,071,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,130 shares of company stock worth $3,846,149 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $199.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.98. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

