Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 3,253 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 53.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

