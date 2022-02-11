Mandiant Inc Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mandiant in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mandiant’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mandiant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ MNDT opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mandiant has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,897,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,116,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,097,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,331,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mandiant news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

