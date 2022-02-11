Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (LOAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 15th

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $63.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10.

Separately, TheStreet raised Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 15.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

