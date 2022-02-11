Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (LOAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 15th

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $63.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 15.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.
