Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$27.88 and last traded at C$27.85, with a volume of 10347006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.64.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33.

About Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

