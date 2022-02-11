Mariner LLC Buys 38,643 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,643 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $22,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 20.4% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $60.07. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

