Mariner LLC Has $12.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

IWO opened at $258.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.36 and a fifty-two week high of $337.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.96 and a 200-day moving average of $292.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

