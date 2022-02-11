Mariner LLC Has $20.64 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $20,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after buying an additional 97,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average of $137.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

