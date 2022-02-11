Mariner LLC Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 57.2% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 33,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP raised its stake in Twilio by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 39,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth $3,294,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 57.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 132,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,331,000 after acquiring an additional 48,274 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $675,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $205.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.17. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.61 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.64.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

