Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,814 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

ORCL stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

