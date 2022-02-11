Mark T. Roskey Sells 292 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Mark T. Roskey sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $10,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Quanterix by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,394,000 after buying an additional 200,839 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

