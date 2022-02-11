Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading 6.2% Higher

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.71. 58,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,662,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

