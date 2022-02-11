MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KE by 1,656.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719,482 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter worth about $623,140,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter worth about $176,719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 480.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,929,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter worth about $148,722,000.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

Shares of KE stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.01, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $76.92.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

